Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Helio P60

Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 146K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +15%
315
Helio P60
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +20%
1371
Helio P60
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665
146210
Helio P60 +18%
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
98 (48.3%)
105 (51.7%)
Total votes: 203

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Snapdragon 665 or ask any questions
kevin 08 September 2020 13:36
In snapdragon 660 gpu is better than in p60 but in snapdragon 665 gpu same with p60 it's wrong lol
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish