Snapdragon 665 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 3-years later
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 20 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 93K
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +19%
315
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +68%
1371
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +56%
145850
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
