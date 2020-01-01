Snapdragon 665 vs Helio X30
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +7%
315
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +1%
1371
1363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145850
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio X30
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6799
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6