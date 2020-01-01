Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Helio X30 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Helio X30

Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
VS
Helio X30
Helio X30

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +1%
1371
Helio X30
1363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio X30

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GT7400 Plus
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 205 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 27.81 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 10
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2019 February 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6125 MT6799
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Helio X30 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 675
2. Snapdragon 665 vs Exynos 9611
3. Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 810
4. Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G90T
5. Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G80
6. Helio X30 vs Snapdragon 730
7. Helio X30 vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Helio X30 vs Snapdragon 845
9. Helio X30 vs Snapdragon 710
10. Helio X30 vs Helio P70

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X30 and Snapdragon 665, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish