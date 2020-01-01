Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6580

Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
VS
MediaTek MT6580
MediaTek MT6580

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Performs 45.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 247% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 4.3 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 69% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-400 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Utgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6125 MT6580
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

