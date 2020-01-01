Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6737 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 41K
  • Supports 204% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 69% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +250%
145850
MediaTek MT6737
41657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek MT6737

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 500-650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 MT6737
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

