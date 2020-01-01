Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 41K
- Supports 204% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 69% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +144%
315
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +215%
1371
435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +250%
145850
41657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek MT6737
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6737
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
