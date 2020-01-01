Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Performs 13x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 49K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 47% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1500 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +203%
315
104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +291%
1371
351
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +192%
145850
49876
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|570 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|16
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
