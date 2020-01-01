Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6739 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Performs 13x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 49K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 47% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +192%
145850
MediaTek MT6739
49876

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 570 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 16
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6125 MT6739
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

