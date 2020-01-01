Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +158%
315
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +168%
1371
512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|520 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|August 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6750
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- MediaTek MT6750 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek MT6750 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek MT6750 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek MT6750 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6753