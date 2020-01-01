Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek MT6753
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 69% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +165%
315
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +119%
1371
626
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145850
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek MT6753
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali T720 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|96
|48
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|March 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6753
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
