Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +148%
315
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +234%
1371
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|24
|FLOPS
|-
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6125
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
