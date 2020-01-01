Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 82K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +77%
145850
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6125 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

