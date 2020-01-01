Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 82K
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Announced 10-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +86%
315
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +147%
1371
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +77%
145850
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6125
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
