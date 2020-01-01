Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Announced 3 years and 2 months later
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6125 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 665 or ask any questions
