Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 10 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +24%
315
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +9%
1371
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
Snapdragon 460 +2%
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|96
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6125
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
