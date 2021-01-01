Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus

Snapdragon 665
VS
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 480 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 195K
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 665
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 665
195836
Snapdragon 480 Plus +96%
382974
CPU 66445 -
GPU 34275 -
Memory 38991 -
UX 55823 -
Total score 195836 382974
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 87.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.45 words/s -
Machine learning 16.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s -
HTML 5 1.8 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 468 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 1 FPS -
Score 217 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6125 SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
5. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
9. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 665, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish