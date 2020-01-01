Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +84%
315
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +33%
1371
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
Cast your vote
62 (83.8%)
12 (16.2%)
Total votes: 74
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 712
- Snapdragon 665 and Helio P70
- Snapdragon 665 and Kirin 970
- Snapdragon 665 and Helio G70
- Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 675
- Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 439
- Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 652