Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +79%
315
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +39%
1371
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
