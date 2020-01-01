Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 146K vs 120K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +21%
146210
Snapdragon 632
120542

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 96
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 SDM632
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 665 or ask any questions
