Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 10 months later
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 146K vs 120K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +19%
315
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +29%
1371
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +21%
146210
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
58 (77.3%)
17 (22.7%)
Total votes: 75
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- MediaTek Helio P22 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632