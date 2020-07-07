Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 146K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Snapdragon 660 +8%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +4%
1371
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
Snapdragon 660 +8%
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
256 (56.3%)
199 (43.7%)
Total votes: 455
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 660