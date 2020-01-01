Snapdragon 670 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
43
Gaming Performance
41
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 177K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
A10 Fusion +123%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
A10 Fusion +7%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
A10 Fusion +41%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM670
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|-
