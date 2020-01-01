Snapdragon 670 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 11 months later
- Performs 8% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 177K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
A11 Bionic +168%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
A11 Bionic +77%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
A11 Bionic +78%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM670
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 660
- Apple A11 Bionic and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A11 Bionic and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660