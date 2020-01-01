Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Performs 8% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 177K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670
350
A11 Bionic +168%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670
1322
A11 Bionic +77%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670
177622
A11 Bionic +78%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM670 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 670 or ask any questions
