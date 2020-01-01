Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 659

Snapdragon 670
VS
Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Performs 8.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +80%
350
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +48%
1322
Kirin 659
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670
177622
Kirin 659
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2018 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 670 or ask any questions
