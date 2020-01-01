Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 156K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +15%
1322
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +12%
176290
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site -

