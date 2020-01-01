Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 179K
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670
347
Kirin 9000 +199%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670
1322
Kirin 9000 +181%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670
179998
Kirin 9000 +277%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz -
Execution units 2 24
Shading units 128 384
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 AI accelerator
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2018 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM670 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 670, or ask any questions
