Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 950

Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 670
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 173K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +2%
1322
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +4%
179998
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM670 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 730G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 765G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 845
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 710
6. HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
7. HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Kirin 710
8. HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
9. HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Kirin 960
10. HiSilicon Kirin 950 vs Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Snapdragon 670, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish