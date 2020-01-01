Snapdragon 670 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 11 months later
- Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 177K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Kirin 970 +12%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
Kirin 970 +5%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
Kirin 970 +32%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM670
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4