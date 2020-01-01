Snapdragon 670 vs Dimensity 720
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 177K
- Announced 1 year later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Dimensity 720 +49%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
Dimensity 720 +28%
1696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
Dimensity 720 +64%
290552
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|July 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM670
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
