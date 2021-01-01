Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 670
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 670
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Performs 68% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 229K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 670
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 670
229665
Dimensity 810 +69%
387476
CPU 68036 113696
GPU 56579 85477
Memory 42223 76385
UX 62116 105966
Total score 229665 387476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 670
1346
Dimensity 810 +44%
1932
Image compression 77.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.44 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.5 words/s -
Machine learning 20.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.32 images/s -
HTML 5 0.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 386.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2018 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Samsung Exynos 9611
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
6. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
8. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Helio G95
9. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Snapdragon 670, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish