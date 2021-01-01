Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 9 score – 429K vs 229K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 670
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 670
229940
Dimensity 900 +87%
429840
CPU 68036 115686
GPU 56579 119156
Memory 42223 80995
UX 62116 106823
Total score 229940 429840
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 670
1327
Dimensity 900 +65%
2189
Image compression 77.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.44 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.5 words/s -
Machine learning 20.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.32 images/s -
HTML 5 0.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 386.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2018 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

