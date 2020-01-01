Snapdragon 670 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 110K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +99%
350
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +32%
1322
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +60%
177622
110882
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM670
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
