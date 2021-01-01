Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 670
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 670
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 176K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 670
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 670
176847
Helio G88 +9%
192977
CPU 65419 74619
GPU 50880 33985
Memory 38630 42103
UX 40866 43577
Total score 176847 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 670 +2%
1312
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 77.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.44 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.5 words/s -
Machine learning 20.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.32 images/s -
HTML 5 0.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 386.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

