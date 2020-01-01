Snapdragon 670 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
36
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 177K
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Helio G95 +47%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
Helio G95 +24%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
Helio G95 +70%
302733
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM670
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 670
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Helio G95
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and MediaTek Helio G95
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio G95
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Helio G95
- MediaTek Helio G90 and Helio G95