Snapdragon 670 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 670
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 670
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 229K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 670
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 670
229665
Helio G96 +50%
343803
CPU 68036 98570
GPU 56579 76840
Memory 42223 70017
UX 62116 94023
Total score 229665 343803
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 670
351
Helio G96 +56%
548
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 670
1346
Helio G96 +42%
1914
Image compression 77.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.44 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.5 words/s -
Machine learning 20.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.32 images/s -
HTML 5 0.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 386.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 MT6781
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

