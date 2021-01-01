Snapdragon 670 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 229K
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68036
|98570
|GPU
|56579
|76840
|Memory
|42223
|70017
|UX
|62116
|94023
|Total score
|229665
|343803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
351
Helio G96 +56%
548
Multi-Core Score
1346
Helio G96 +42%
1914
|Image compression
|77.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.44 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.32 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|386.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM670
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1