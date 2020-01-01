Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Helio P23

Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 670
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 103K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +129%
350
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +54%
1322
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +71%
177622
Helio P23
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 770 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2018 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM670 MT6763V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

