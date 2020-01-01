Snapdragon 670 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 103K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +129%
350
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +54%
1322
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +71%
177622
103919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|770 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|August 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM670
|MT6763V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
