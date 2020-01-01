Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Helio P35

Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 670
VS
Helio P35
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 98K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +104%
347
Helio P35
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +35%
1322
Helio P35
978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +83%
179998
Helio P35
98266

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 December 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM670 MT6765
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 730G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 765G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 845
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 710
6. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
7. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
8. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
9. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
10. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Snapdragon 670, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish