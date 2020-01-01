Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 14.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +176%
350
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +222%
1322
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|24
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM670
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
