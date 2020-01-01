Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 430 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 430

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Performs 7.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 430

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2018 September 2015
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM670 MSM8937
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 430 and Snapdragon 670 or ask any questions
