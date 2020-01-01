Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 149K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +37%
350
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +5%
1322
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +19%
177622
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM670
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
