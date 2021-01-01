Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 179K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
179035
244695
CPU 65419 -
GPU 50880 -
Memory 38630 -
UX 40866 -
Total score 179035 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 77.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.44 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.5 words/s -
Machine learning 20.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.32 images/s -
HTML 5 608.7 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 386.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2018 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM670 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

