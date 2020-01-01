Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 117K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +97%
347
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +33%
1322
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +53%
179998
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM670
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
