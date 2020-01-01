Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 120K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +47%
177622
Snapdragon 632
120542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2018 June 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 SDM632
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 670 or ask any questions
