Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 90% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 10 months later
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 148K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +28%
350
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +17%
1322
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +19%
177622
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM670
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 670 and Exynos 9611
- Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 675
- Snapdragon 636 and Kirin 710
- Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 625
- Snapdragon 636 and Exynos 9611