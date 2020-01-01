Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Performs 90% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 148K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 670 +19%
177622
Snapdragon 636
148783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 720 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2018 October 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM670 SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 670 or ask any questions
