Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (with Adreno 615 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 670 +11%
350
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
Snapdragon 662 +6%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
Snapdragon 662 +1%
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM670
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Samsung Exynos 7904 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662