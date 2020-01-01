Snapdragon 675 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 207K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
A10 Fusion +83%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1401
A10 Fusion +1%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848
A10 Fusion +21%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|-
Cast your vote
6 (40%)
9 (60%)
Total votes: 15