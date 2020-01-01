Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 207K

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675
427
A10 Fusion +83%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675
1401
A10 Fusion +1%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675
207848
A10 Fusion +21%
250869

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
