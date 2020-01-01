Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 207K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675
427
A11 Bionic +120%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675
1401
A11 Bionic +67%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675
207848
A11 Bionic +52%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz -
Cores - 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site -

