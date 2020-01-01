Snapdragon 675 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 170K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
Apple A9 +27%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +39%
1401
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675 +22%
207848
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|-
