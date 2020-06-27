Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +120%
427
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +57%
1401
Kirin 659
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675
207848
Kirin 659
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
FLOPS - 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2018 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
Nikhil Khokhar 27 June 2020 12:23
I sugges you buy SD 675 it gives 11 nanometer chip size, LPDDR4X storage type, downloading speed 600 mbps, uploading speed 150 mbps, 4K 30fps,2×2 GHz, Adreno 618, Bluetooth 5.0 and more advantage.
