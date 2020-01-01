Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 207K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
Kirin 820 +52%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1401
Kirin 820 +82%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848
Kirin 820 +82%
378589
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|March 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|-
