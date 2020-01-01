Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 207K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +1%
1401
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675
207848
Kirin 970 +13%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 746 MHz
Cores - 12
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (30.4%)
16 (69.6%)
Total votes: 23

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish