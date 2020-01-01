Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 207K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +9%
427
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +1%
1401
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848
Kirin 970 +13%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|2 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
