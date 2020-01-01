Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 207K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
Kirin 980 +63%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1401
Kirin 980 +77%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848
Kirin 980 +94%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
