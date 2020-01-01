Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 207K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675
427
Kirin 980 +63%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675
1401
Kirin 980 +77%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675
207848
Kirin 980 +94%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 10
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced October 2018 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
