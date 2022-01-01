Snapdragon 675 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 437K vs 251K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|93334
|141266
|GPU
|30604
|146104
|Memory
|46335
|84463
|UX
|81472
|69537
|Total score
|251529
|437338
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
418
Dimensity 1000 +60%
670
Multi-Core Score
1379
Dimensity 1000 +108%
2864
|Image compression
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|507.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|-
|Score
|307
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Dimensity 1000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|96
|144
|FLOPS
|328.2 Gigaflops
|800 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM675
|MT6889
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
