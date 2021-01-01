Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 675
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 675
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 675
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 237K
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 675
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 675
237863
Dimensity 810 +63%
387476
CPU 112395 113696
GPU 56069 85477
Memory 34800 76385
UX 28600 105966
Total score 237863 387476
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 675
1395
Dimensity 810 +38%
1932
Image compression 97.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.92 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 507.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 328.2 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2018 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

